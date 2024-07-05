Sunderland have already kicked off their summer recruitment and the arrival of new head coach Regis Le Bris is expected to signal further new arrivals before the new Championship season gets underway.

Coventry City veteran Simon Moore has now officially joined the Black Cats after the former Sheffield United and Cardiff City goalkeeper put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. The 34-year-old stopper could see his stay on Wearside extended by a further 12 month as Sunderland hold a one-year option in the agreement.

Speaking after agreeing to join the Black Cats, he told the club website: “It feels fantastic to be here - when I heard Sunderland were interested, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve been part of some very successful dressing rooms over the years, and I’d like to think I can bring that to Sunderland.”