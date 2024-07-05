20 Championship free agents Sunderland could sign including ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

There are some eye-catching names available on free transfers this summer.

Sunderland have already kicked off their summer recruitment and the arrival of new head coach Regis Le Bris is expected to signal further new arrivals before the new Championship season gets underway.

Coventry City veteran Simon Moore has now officially joined the Black Cats after the former Sheffield United and Cardiff City goalkeeper put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. The 34-year-old stopper could see his stay on Wearside extended by a further 12 month as Sunderland hold a one-year option in the agreement.

Speaking after agreeing to join the Black Cats, he told the club website: “It feels fantastic to be here - when I heard Sunderland were interested, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve been part of some very successful dressing rooms over the years, and I’d like to think I can bring that to Sunderland.”

Having already raided the free transfer market to land their first new addition of the summer, there are some intriguing options available to Sunderland after their contracts with a number of Championship clubs came to an end last month.

Last club: Bristol City

1. Andreas Weimann

Last club: Bristol City | Getty Images

Last club: Millwall

2. Bartosz Bialkowski

Last club: Millwall | Getty Images

Last club: QPR

3. Asmir Begovic

Last club: QPR | Getty Images

Last club: West Brom

4. Yann M'Vila

Last club: West Brom | Getty Images

