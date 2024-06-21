Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have completed their first summer signing

Former Coventry City and Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has signed a two-year deal to join the Black Cats, with the club holding the option a further year. The club’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said that the goalkeeper would add valuable competition for Anthony Patterson and added that Moore would add valuable experience to both the dressing room and a young goalkeeping group.

“We are really pleased to welcome Simon to our Club,” Speakman said.

“This summer, we felt it was vital to identify and recruit a goalkeeper who is capable of pushing Anthony Patterson daily, and who has additional qualities to training and match environments. Simon has a different profile to many players within our group and he is as motivated to push Anthony as he is to help our younger goalkeepers and the wider player group. We are delighted he has joined the Club.”

Moore said that he had jumped at the opportunity and hoped to help drive the team forward.