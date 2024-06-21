Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's first summer signing and explains what he'll bring to club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have completed their first summer signing.
Former Coventry City and Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore has signed a two-year deal to join the Black Cats, with the club holding the option a further year. The club’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said that the goalkeeper would add valuable competition for Anthony Patterson and added that Moore would add valuable experience to both the dressing room and a young goalkeeping group.
“We are really pleased to welcome Simon to our Club,” Speakman said.
“This summer, we felt it was vital to identify and recruit a goalkeeper who is capable of pushing Anthony Patterson daily, and who has additional qualities to training and match environments. Simon has a different profile to many players within our group and he is as motivated to push Anthony as he is to help our younger goalkeepers and the wider player group. We are delighted he has joined the Club.”
Moore said that he had jumped at the opportunity and hoped to help drive the team forward.
He said: “It feels fantastic to be here - when I heard Sunderland were interested, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve been part of some very successful dressing rooms over the years, and I’d like to think I can bring that to Sunderland. I’m looking forward to getting in, meeting the rest of the lads and helping move the Club in the right direction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.