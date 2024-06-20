Carabao Cup draw: Sunderland, Leeds, 'Boro and rivals' ball numbers, possible opponents and key info revealed
Sunderland will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents next Thursday, the EFL have confirmed.
The draw will take place live on Sky Sports News on June 27th at 11.30am, with the Championship fixture list to be released at 9am the day previous. 70 clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two will enter the draw, with Burnley, Luton and the other Premier League teams not competing in European competitions joining in Round Two. The remaining Premier League teams will enter at Round Three.
The draw will continue to be regionalised in the first two rounds. Sunderland have been given ball number 34 in the draw. The ties will be played in the week beginning August 12th. As was the case last year, there will be no extra time until the semi final and any games level after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties.
The Black Cats were knocked out of the first round on penalties by Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light last season. The full list of the teams they could play in the first two rounds is below. Every game will showed live by Sky Sports as part of their revamped coverage for the new campaign.
Northern section
1. Accrington Stanley 2. Barnsley 3. Barrow AFC 4. Blackburn Rovers 5. Blackpool 6. Bolton Wanderers 7. Bradford City 8. Burton Albion 9. Carlisle United 10. Chesterfield 11. Crewe Alexandra 12. Derby County 13. Doncaster Rovers 14. Fleetwood Town 15. Grimsby Town 16. Harrogate Town 17. Huddersfield Town 18. Hull City 19. Leeds United 20. Lincoln City 21. Mansfield Town 22. Middlesbrough 23. Morecambe 24. Notts County 25. Port Vale 26. Preston North End 27. Rotherham United 28. Salford City 29. Sheffield United 30. Sheffield Wednesday 31. Shrewsbury Town 32. Stockport County 33. Stoke City 34. Sunderland AFC 35. Tranmere Rovers 36. West Bromwich Albion 37. Wigan Athletic 38. Wrexham
