Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Information for the first round of the Carabao Cup has been confirmed

Sunderland will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents next Thursday, the EFL have confirmed.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports News on June 27th at 11.30am, with the Championship fixture list to be released at 9am the day previous. 70 clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two will enter the draw, with Burnley, Luton and the other Premier League teams not competing in European competitions joining in Round Two. The remaining Premier League teams will enter at Round Three.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw will continue to be regionalised in the first two rounds. Sunderland have been given ball number 34 in the draw. The ties will be played in the week beginning August 12th. As was the case last year, there will be no extra time until the semi final and any games level after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties.

The Black Cats were knocked out of the first round on penalties by Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light last season. The full list of the teams they could play in the first two rounds is below. Every game will showed live by Sky Sports as part of their revamped coverage for the new campaign.

Northern section