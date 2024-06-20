Sunderland’s search for a new head coach has now gone beyond 120 days without a resolution.
It has been a hugely testing summer for supporters, with a number of candidates in the race either dropping out of moving onto other clubs. With the identity of the new head coach still unknown, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds from the bookmakers, and given some of our own thoughts on who might or might not be in contention.
1. Stephen Robinson - 25/1
Has been linked with the role after two excellent campaigns at St Mirren but club sources have made clear that he is not in the race. | Getty Images
2. Miron Muslic - 25/1
Another new name in the betting list. Has impressed in charge of Belgian side Cercle Brugge, who share owners with Ligue 1 side Monaco - where Juan Sartori is a key figure. His team have just been drawn against Kilmarnock in the preliminary stages of the Europa Conference League for next season. Odds have quickly drifted after a brief rise last week. No reputable links to the role yet but you can see the logic, an up-and-coming head coach who has overachieved with a very young side. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
3. Raphael Wicky - 20/1
A report in Italy claimed Wicky had agreed a two-year deal to take charge of Sunderland a couple of weeks back but that was unfounded. Available after leaving Swiss club Young Boys earlier last season and was clearly a name pushed in Sunderland's direction, but talks never progressed. Not been in consideration and that's unlikely to change. | Getty ImagesPhoto: FABRICE COFFRINI
4. Didier Digard - 18/1
Briefly came in as the favourite last week on the back of a social media rumour linking him with the role. Has quickly drifted and the links don't appear to have any real substance to them - he's widely expected to be named the new Le Havre boss in the coming days and weeks. That's part of the chain that will Le Havre's boss join Stade de Reims to replace Will Still, who turned down Sunderland to go to RC Lens. One to just about cross of the list for good. | AFP via Getty Images
