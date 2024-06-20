Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach continues but there have been developments elsewhere in the division

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach is still ongoing, over 120 days since Michael Beale departed and Mike Dodds placed in interim job. It’s also 13 days since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus released a statement saying an appointment was ‘hopefully imminent’, and yet there is still no resolution.

Elsewhere in the Championship, there have been a number of developments. Here’s what you need to know...

LUTON BOSS AGREES NEW DEAL

Despite relegation from the Premier League last season, Luton Town have agreed a new four-year deal with Rob Edwards. Edwards has made a big impression during his time at the club so far, leading to some inevitable speculation that he could be a target for other clubs this summer.

Luton have moved quickly to draw a line under any search uncertainty, and look certain to be strong contenders next season.

“It’s been the best 18 months of my professional career, we’ve had so much fun,” Edwards said.

‘There’s been ups and, let’s be honest, downs too. But I feel really excited to extend our stay. “It was never in doubt, but it’s great that we are all on the same page here and we know where we want to be now we’ve all had a taste of it.

“I feel really motivated to get us going again, and to be honest, I said this after West Ham and I know it’s still quite raw because it doesn’t seem that long ago, but the supporters did their talking for us immediately after that game. From then, all that’s been in my head is ‘Right, we’ve got to repay that’.

“We all know the Championship, what a challenge it is, and yes, it is going to be a really difficult year, but also a really exciting one. I’m just delighted. I want it to be exciting football, and I think that’s what we’ve shown now. I want us to be a really attacking team, a brave team. I want us to be exciting to watch.”

PREMIER LEAGUE LEGEND ENTERS BURNLEY RACE

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as a contender for the vacancy at Burnley. The recently-relegated side are on the hunt for a new boss after Vincent Kompany’s departure for Bayern Munich.

While sources close to the club have rejected suggestions from the Netherlands that a deal is close to being agreed, the former PSV Eindhoven boss is believed to be in the race. Burnley’s search for a new boss has had some repercussions for Sunderland’s search, with Liam Rosenior’s early candidacy one of the reasons why he wasn’t keen to progress talks with the Black Cats. Rosenior is understood to have been interviewed for the role but it’s not clear whether he will be in contention for the final stages. In theory, the appointment of another candidate could yet mean a u-turn for Rosenior and Sunderland though it’s understood that the Black Cats have for now moved on and are looking to close a deal with another candidate.

Frank Lampard is also in contention. Lampard is still favourite with the bookmakers for the role at Sunderland but club sources have made clear that he is not under consideration.

