4 . Didier Digard - 18/1

Briefly came in as the favourite last week on the back of a social media rumour linking him with the role. Has quickly drifted and the links don't appear to have any real substance to them - he's widely expected to be named the new Le Havre boss in the coming days and weeks. That's part of the chain that will Le Havre's boss join Stade de Reims to replace Will Still, who turned down Sunderland to go to RC Lens. One to just about cross of the list for good. | AFP via Getty Images