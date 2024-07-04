Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Frenchman says he has been given an ‘incredible opportunity’ as he takes charge on Wearside

Régis Le Bris believes Sunderland is the perfect opportunity for the next stage of his managerial career and says the unity behind the scenes will be a ‘big strength’.

Le Bris has been studying English for the last two years in order to better serve his ambition of coaching abroad and specifically in the UK. Speaking at his first official press conference, Le Bris said that the most important factor in his decision was the project presented by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman. The 48-year-old said that the size of the club and the passionate fanbase was a very welcome added bonus.

“For me, it is a great opportunity to be here at this club because of the mentality, the methodology, the fans, the facilities and also the culture,” Le Bris said,

“I wanted to coach abroad, it was something I always wanted to do, and this opportunity is very exciting. That is the mindset I have at the moment. At the beginning, it was always a question of the project. If I want to express myself and be the best version of me, then I need to find a project which is in line with this idea. When I was given this opportunity, it fits really well. For me, it wasn’t an objective to be in a prestigious club. That is what has happened, because it definitely is here, so the opportunity is incredible for me. The fans, the environment around the club, it is all very exciting. You can feel the energy of the city and the people around, and if you put that with the organisation that is in place, it is a great, great strength for this club.

“Many things feel right,” he added.

“The vision is very important at the beginning. Here, with the owner and the sporting director, they are very clear on the way they want to pilot the club. The whole organisation is strong, and very clear in their goals. For me, that was the first step. Then, we also need to be very clear about the identity of the club, what we want to do together, and how we want to achieve our goals. These ideas are very clear. After that, another layer is added with the team, the coaching staff and all the staff around the club. This part of the club is very well organised and, for me, as a coach, if we have this structure we can train and express our strength. The identity and the team are very linked, and this provides a big strength.”

Le Bris met Sunderland fans at the new club store last weekend and said he was determined to develop a playing identity that would energise them at the Stadium of Light.

“The welcome was great,” he said.

