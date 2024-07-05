Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of players are looking to make an impression at Sunderland over the course of the pre-season campaign

Sunderland's players returned for pre-season training on Monday as preparations for the new Championship season began, with head coach Régis Le Bris keeping a close eye on proceedings.

It's a cliche often used at this time of year but these first training sessions and friendlies offer a huge opportunity for players to prove they can be 'like a new signing' ahead of the upcoming campaign. As well as some key players making their way back from injury, the current training group also features a number of returning loanees and some academy prospects. Here, we look at some of those who will hope they can show both Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman that they should be considered a strong squad option for the campaign ahead...

Dennis Cirkin

While issues up front and to a lesser extent in central midfield (in terms of balance rather than quality) quite rightly dominated discussions about Sunderland's shortcomings last season, the left back position was a major problem across the course of the campaign for all three head coaches who took charge. Trai Hume was a more than capable option there but playing him on his weaker side took much away both from him and his team. For the second half of the season it generally fell to Leo Hjelde and Callum Styles to fill in, and neither looked comfortable in a position they would not describe as their strongest. Aji Alese's return towards the end of the campaign was a big boost, and one of the few positives from a wretched final run of fixtures. Add Dennis Cirkin to the mix, and a position of weakness for his predecessors becomes a position of strength for Le Bris. Both have the capability to be one of the best players in the division in their position, and also offer the versatility to switch to a back three for certain games. Cirkin can add real drive and intensity in both halves, providing he can put his injury issues behind him. Being fully fit for the start of pre-season is a very good place to start.

Nectar Triantis

Triantis has been back training with the first-team group after his loan at Hibernian last season. With Jenson Seelt sidelined for at least another couple of months due to injury, Triantis has the chance to establish himself as the closest contender for Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien's places in the team. One interesting caveat to that is that Triantis played predominantly as a holding midfielder in Scotland, a position he is very familiar with from his time in youth football. It's also a position where the current squad is very obviously short of options. Sunderland are expected to pursue a midfielder with Championship experience this summer, with Oli Norwood one key target, but can Triantis emerge as something of a bonus ball for Le Bris in a couple of positions? He'll hope to prove exactly that in those early pre-season fixtures.

Joe Anderson

The central defender is back from a promising loan spell at Shrewsbury Town where he played fairly regularly and gained some important exposure to senior football. It seems unlikely that he will force his way into the team and another loan move seems like the most likely avenue this summer but the next few weeks give him a chance to show the club how he's developed and to make an impression on the new head coach.

Elliot Embleton

Embleton has endured a torrid 18 months with injury.The attacking midfielder was a key part of the squad that won promotion from League One and made a very solid start to life back in the Championship, chipping in with some regular goal contributions even if he was not always a fixture in the starting XI. A fluke muscle injury taking a corner in training brought a premature end to what could have been a very good loan spell at Derby County, but the 25-year-old is now fit for pre-season and that gives him a chance of forcing his way back in. At his best, he brings tactical versatility and technical quality to the squad. He'll be determined to play regularly after so long sidelined and that could lead to a move later in the window, but his first focus will very firmly be on getting back in the Sunderland side.

Jay Matete

If Sunderland operate in a 4-3-3 in possession and a 4-4-2 out of it, as Le Bris has said is his preferred approach, then there is clearly an opportunity for a dynamic midfielder who can press the opposition but also carry the ball long distances. At his best, Matete has shown a real aptitude for both. Like Embleton, he has been desperately unfortunate with injury over last year and the question is whether he can find that sharpness and form fast enough to force his way into the team. If not, he's clearly a player who'll be in need of regular senior football elsewhere.

Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn had a tricky first season on Wearside but there was potential there - he showed he possesses an excellent work rate that endeared him to many fans. Sunderland hope that the time has had to acclimatise in the area over the past year, with his family now with him and his English much improved, can help him find his place in the team. Rusyn himself has also spoken of finding it difficult arriving with the season already well under way. This time, he is fully fit from day one of pre-season and has a clear run at trying to secure a place in the forward line.

Jewison Bennette

It's a big pre-season for Bennette after a disappointing loan at FC Aris in Greece, albeit one that was impacted by injury. With Romaine Mundle hoping to kick on from his first appearances in a red-and-white shirt, competition for places out wide is going to be fierce even if Jack Clarke departs. Bennette is still young and has time on his side, but will need to make an impression if he's going to play regularly on Wearside.

Tommy Watson