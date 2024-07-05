Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are searching for new recruits to their backroom staff

Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that Régis Le Bris will have the final say on his assistant as the club continues its search for reinforcements to the first-team coaching staff.

Le Bris began work on Monday with the existing coaching group of Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini. Le Bris confirmed in his first press conference that he would not be bringing any staff with him from his previous club FC Lorient, but explained that this was a personal preference rather than a club directive. Sunderland's sporting director said Le Bris would choose an assistant and that any further appointments would be weighed up based on any further attributes that Le Bris and club felt were required.

"I think Regis is really keen to have the best, I think his phrase would be teammates, you know, even as staff," Speakman said.

"And he doesn't, at the present time, have a cohort of people that he's worked with probably more to do with his background [in academy football]. And he was really, really clear that he's got a profile around the staffing structure and we're currently trying to recruit another assistant to that profile. And then once we have that assistant in, that will have a knock-on effect, I'm sure, in terms of where we are on the other positions and where we want to expand or where we want to get maybe some additional detail into the staffing structure.

"He also doesn't know the people we've got here, both coaching staff and wider, and it's such a connected environment that as soon as you move one piece on the board, you might have to consider all the other pieces. So, at the present time, we're going through that process, which is exactly what we did last time with the last head coach. Just unfortunately, the time caught up with us and we made some more significant changes. So, we're at that point in time where we're going through some profiles and ultimately Regis needs to make a choice on which one he feels is the best assistant profile."

In his press conference earlier in the afternoon, Le Bris explained that he had a number of skills that he wanted to ensure were in place across the coaching staff and that decisions on who and how many staff to appoint would be made on this basis.

"At the moment, I'm discovering how the staff are working and they are working very well," Le Bris said.