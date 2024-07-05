'A mutual agreement': Sunderland defender makes loan admission and explains next aim
Sunderland defender Zak Johnson says he’d love to stay at Irish side Dundalk longer but hopes he can use the loan experience to play at a higher level.
The 19-year-old signed for the League of Ireland Premier Division team in February and made 18 appearances following the move. Johnson’s loan deal came to an end as Dundalk were beaten 1-0 at Shamrock Rovers on Thursday, with the Irish season running from February to November, At the end of the match, away supporters chanted "Zak Johnson, we want you to stay."
Reflecting on his time at Dundalk, Johnson told the club’s website: “It wasn’t necessarily my decision. I would have loved to stay, but it’s a mutual agreement where there’s an opportunity to play in a higher division, which is ultimately my aim. I think that is everybody’s aim in their careers.
“I feel it was a no-brainer to go back (to Sunderland) and try to push myself as much as possible. But that’s not taking away from how much I’ve loved it here and how much I love the lads. It’s a brilliant group, it’s an unbelievable team with an unbelievable fan base. I’m very sad to be going.”
Johnson will now return to Sunderland, his boyhood club, where he hopes he can play more first-team football. The young defender made his first senior start for the Black Cats in last year’s Carabao Cup, before a loan spell at Hartlepool.
“That’s my aim,” replied Johnson when asked about trying to break into Sunderland’s first team. “You’ve always got to aim as high as possible. Sunderland is my home club, so it would be an absolute dream to play for them and even get a run of games for them in the Championship.
“That’s the aim – go back, have a good pre-season and try to get in the team. The lads are back in currently but I go back in after the Rovers game.”
On his time at Dundalk, Johnson added: “I just firstly want to say a massive thank you to the fans. They have supported me my whole time here. It’s a place I’ll never forget. I think it’s a huge learning curve for me going forward. Dundalk have a massive part to play, however high I get and achieve.”
