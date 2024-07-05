Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transfer news and gossip from around the Championship as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad following the appointment of new head coach Regis Le Bris - with their Championship rivals also trying to make new signings.

Here’s some of the latest transfer gossip from around the second tier:

Liam Millar latest

Former Preston winger Liam Millar will reportedly cost more than £2.1million to sign this summer.

The 24-year-old impressed on loan with North End during the 2023/24 season but has one year left on his contract at Swiss club Basel. Several clubs have been credited with interest in Millar, who is away representing Canada at the Copa America, in recent months, including Sunderland, Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley.

It has been suggested Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Millar when he returns from international duty. Still, according to Swiss outlet Nau, the winger will cost ‘significantly higher’ than the market value of €2.5million.

Stoke interested in Crystal Palace winger

Stoke have reportedly enquired about signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan following links with multiple Championship clubs.

Sunderland were credited with interest in the 21-year-old last summer, while Portsmouth, Hull and Millwall are also said to have been monitoring his situation.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Stoke have asked about the possibility of signing Rak-Sakyi on loan this summer, with Luton also interested following their relegation from the Premier League. The winger only made six Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season and missed a large part of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Middlesbrough look to re-sign former defender

Finally, Middlesbrough are reportedly preparing a bid to re-sign left-back Ryan Giles.

The 24-year-old impressed while on loan at Boro during the 2022/23 season, before joining Luton on a permanent deal from Wolves last summer. Giles then signed for Hull on loan in January, a deal which included an obligation to buy.