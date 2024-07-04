The six Sunderland players who have signed new contracts this summer
Sunderland have announced several professional deals for their brightest young starlets over the past week or so.
Here, we round-up every professional contract deal Sunderland have announced so far this summer as the club look to plan ahead for the future:
Cuba Mitchell
Sunderland have handed a one-year professional deal to former Birmingham City man Cuba Mitchell.
The 18-year-old has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2025, with the option of a further year. Mitchell, who worked with Mike Dodds previously at Birmingham City is expected to join up with Sunderland’s under-21s.
Dan Cameron
Sunderland goalkeeper Dan Cameron has signed a new deal at the club following an impressive 2023-25 campaign.
The 18-year-old has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2025, with the option of a further year. Cameron played above his age group three times last season for Graeme Murty’s under-21 side as well as six times for the under-18s.
Jenson Jones
Sunderland have been handed another contract boost after revealing youngster Jenson Jones has signed his first professional deal at the club.
Jones, who has been with Sunderland since he was six, has committed his future on Wearside, signing a professional deal at the club until 2026 with the option of a further year.
Tom Lavery
Sunderland have confirmed the signing of highly-rated youth defender Tom Lavery to a first professional deal.
The 18-year-old has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2026, with a club option for a further year.
Luke Bell
Teenage defender Luke Bell has signed his first professional contract with Sunderland.
The 18-year-old centre-back became a regular starter for the Black Cats’ under-21s side during the 2023/24 season, starting all four play-off matches as Graeme Murty’s side reached the final of Premier League 2. Bell’s contract will run until 2026, with the option of a further year.
Chris Rigg
Sunderland have now been boosted by Rigg’s decision to sign a three-year deal at the club amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.
One of the most highly-rated youngsters in the country, Rigg had interest from a number of the biggest clubs in Europe but has agreed a deal which will keep him on Wearside until the summer of 2027.
