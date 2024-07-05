Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are hoping to build on their third-place finish in the Championship last season

Sunderland Women’s plans for the new campaign have taken a significant step forward, with Libbi McInnes signing a new contract at the club and Eleanor Dale joining following her departure from Everton this summer.

Dale’s arrival represents a significant coup for the Black Cats, with the 22-year-old striker forging an impressive reputation during her time in the US. Dale broke Nebraska Huskers scoring record with a 28-goal campaign before her move to Everton earlier this year, and bolsters the club’s forward options following Liz Ejupi’s departure.

“Eleanor is a striker we have admired for some time now,” head coach Mel Reay said.

“She spent the latter part of last season with Everton after a record-breaking stint in university football in the United States. Eleanor is a natural goalscorer with great physical presence, who can use both feet and is strong in the air. We are excited to be able to add her kind of quality to our creative forward line.”

McInnes, meanwhile, has long been regarded as one of the club’s brightest prospects and Reay said she was no expecting the 19-year-old to push for more minutes this campaign.

“It is great that Libbi is continuing her journey with us,” Reay said.

“Her quality is undoubted by everyone at the football club. I think last season was a big one for her and having shown that she has the potential to be a top player at this level, I fully expect her to push now for a starting place in the team.”