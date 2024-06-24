Ex-Sunderland, Wigan, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United man 'in talks' with EFL club after summer release

By James Copley
Published 24th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 08:28 BST
The former Sunderland striker rejected the chance to stay at the club in 2021

Former Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United man Charlie Wyke is on the lookout for a new club after becoming a free agent this summer.

The striker spent the end of last season on loan at Rotherham United but was relegated from the Championship whilst on loan from Wigan Athletic. The Latics then released Wyke at the end of the season.

Wyke, who netted 42 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2018 and 2021, joined the Millers on loan from Wigan Athletic during the winter transfer window but is now searching for another club.

Reports have stated that the 31-year-old is “in talks” with former club Bradford City, who play their football in League Two. Wyke scored 23 goals in 62 games for the Bantams before being bought by Sunderland for a fee of around £400,000.

Reports have claimed that the former Hartlepool United loanee’s wage demands will be met by Bradford City ahead of a free transfer move during the summer window.

