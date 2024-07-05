Ex-Aston Villa and Chelsea prospect close to move after reported Sunderland transfer interest
Spanish club Getafe are reportedly trying to finalise a deal to sign Valencia winger Declan Frith following reported interest from multiple Championship clubs.
The 22-year-old, who played for Chelsea and Aston Villa at youth level, made 14 appearances for Valencia’s B team during the 2023/24 season, competing in the fourth tier of Spanish football.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Championship clubs Sunderland and QPR have made ‘formal offers’ for Frith, while Watford have also shown interest in the player. Yet Marca also claims the player would like to stay in Spain, with his agents set to travel to Madrid on Monday to try to close a deal with Getafe.
Frith joined Valencia from Aston Villa in September last after playing regularly for the latter’s under-21s side in Premier League 2.
