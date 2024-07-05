Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats look to strengthen during the summer window.

Spanish club Getafe are reportedly trying to finalise a deal to sign Valencia winger Declan Frith following reported interest from multiple Championship clubs.

The 22-year-old, who played for Chelsea and Aston Villa at youth level, made 14 appearances for Valencia’s B team during the 2023/24 season, competing in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Championship clubs Sunderland and QPR have made ‘formal offers’ for Frith, while Watford have also shown interest in the player. Yet Marca also claims the player would like to stay in Spain, with his agents set to travel to Madrid on Monday to try to close a deal with Getafe.