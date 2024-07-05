Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Greenwood has completed a season-long loan switch to Preston North End

Former Sunderland academy graduate Sam Greenwood has joined Championship rivals Preston North End on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

Greenwood, who left the Black Cats for Arsenal in 2018, played for Middlesbrough last season and scored against his former club at the Stadium of Light. Greenwood made 35 appearances across all competitions for Michael Carrick’s side but they have opted not to activate their clause to sign him from Leeds United on a permanent basis.

With Greenwood not in manager Daniel Farke’s plans for the upcoming campaign, he has joined Preston North End. Manager Ryan Lowe says the 22-year-old will have a big part to play this season and revealed that he tried to sign the forward before he made the switch to Middlesbrough last summer.

“I’m really pleased with the signing of Sam,” Lowe said.

He’s a great footballer with quality with his left and right foot, and his set pieces are excellent too. I actually spent a bit of time with Sam last summer when he was training abroad and I saw what he was capable of. We tried to sort something then but we couldn’t quite get it done and he ended up going to Middlesbrough.

“We feel he has a big part to play and we’re really pleased to have him with us for the season.”

Greenwood, who will link up with his team mates for their training camp in Spain over the weekend, said he was excited to get started.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get. It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan [Lowe] wanted me, I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him.