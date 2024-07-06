Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Régis Le Bris started work as Sunderland’s new head coach earlier this week

Régis Le Bris sought no reassurances from Sunderland's hierarchy regarding the future of the club's best young players, saying that he was left in no doubt about the club's ambition in his talks ahead of taking the job.

A number of Sunderland players attracting interest from the Premier League and top tiers across Europe, with the club already thought to have turned down bids for Jobe Bellingham. Jack Clarke is another who Sunderland will be facing a fight to keep this summer and Le Bris said he is well prepared for an unpredictable summer window, confident that the club have the ambition to ensure he has a competitive Championship side for the campaign.

“It’s difficult to have guarantees because the market could be crazy," Le Bris said.

"I feel the ambition, and that is the main point. Obviously, the market and the transfer window will not be as we expect it now, but we will adapt with the circumstances and, at the end, I think we will have a balanced team with players who are able to play our style of play and perform on the pitch."

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman stopped short of ruling out the prospect of a significant sale this summer but insisted that the club was in a strong position and did not need to accept any bids that fall below their valuations.

"I think all I can say on player retention is that we've had a really strong record on that," Speakman told reporters.

