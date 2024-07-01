WATCH: Mackem Folk Singer's new song is filled with childhood memories of Sunderland
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The musician known as the Mackem Folk Singer has released a new album called ‘Shut Your Gobs Bairns’.
It is filled with songs about growing up on Wearside including this one called River Wear Flatties.
Climbing the Owls Eyes
Dave explained: “When I was a bairn I loved fishing down the River Wear, next to Clatchy Rocks and climbing the Owls Eyes.
“But most of all running across the sandbanks when the spring and summer tides were high and low for hours.
“We would build rafts and climb trees. Such an amazing time.”
‘When you were bairns and the debtors used to come out’
Dave explained the name behind Shut Your Gobs Bairns - the title song of the album.
“When you were bairns and when the debtors used to come out, and your mam and dad didn’t want to pay, mam would say ‘shut your gobs bairns’ until they had gone.”
Dave has had many successes with his musical tributes to Wearside’s past.
Just last Christmas, he wrote a song to mark the 25th anniversary of the closure of Vaux brewery.
He paid tribute to the iconic Sunderland brewery by composing Gan Canny Lad.
He was also the mastermind behind a song all about singing in heaven with 1973 FA Cup heroes Bob Stokoe and Ian Porterfield. His other songs over the years have included Merry Christmas 1966, River Wear Bairns, and Fish and Chips.
His latest album is available from most online stores, or direct from Dave by message on Facebook.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.