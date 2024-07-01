Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Music man Dave Murray has re-lived his childhood in song - and here’s a first chance to enjoy it.

The musician known as the Mackem Folk Singer has released a new album called ‘Shut Your Gobs Bairns’.

It is filled with songs about growing up on Wearside including this one called River Wear Flatties.

Climbing the Owls Eyes

Dave explained: “When I was a bairn I loved fishing down the River Wear, next to Clatchy Rocks and climbing the Owls Eyes.

Dave's song about his love of fishing and playing by the Wear. | ugc

“But most of all running across the sandbanks when the spring and summer tides were high and low for hours.

“We would build rafts and climb trees. Such an amazing time.”

‘When you were bairns and the debtors used to come out’

Dave explained the name behind Shut Your Gobs Bairns - the title song of the album.

“When you were bairns and when the debtors used to come out, and your mam and dad didn’t want to pay, mam would say ‘shut your gobs bairns’ until they had gone.”

Dave has had many successes with his musical tributes to Wearside’s past.

Dave Murray, the Mackem Folk Singer, at Steels Social Club in 2019. | se

Dave’s tribute to the SAFC stars in heaven

Dave Murray who has composed many songs with a Wearside theme. | ugc

Just last Christmas, he wrote a song to mark the 25th anniversary of the closure of Vaux brewery.

He paid tribute to the iconic Sunderland brewery by composing Gan Canny Lad.

Dave's latest album is once again filled with memories of a childhood on Wearside. | ugc

His latest album is available from most online stores, or direct from Dave by message on Facebook.