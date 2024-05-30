Seen for the first time: Nine rare photos of air raids on Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th May 2024, 04:55 BST

Rubble everywhere but brave locals always fought back.

Rare images of 1940s air raids have been revealed by a popular Sunderland group.

Photos showing the sheer devastation of the raids can now be shared, thanks to Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The gallery of images has been stored within the society for years and today we can share a selection of the poignant pictures. They show demolished houses, locals bravely cleaning up, and people surveying the wreckage.

The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be commemorated in June this year.

To find out more about the Antiquarian Society, click here.

Rubble, devastation and brave locals fighting back after the raids.

1. The legacy of war

A police officer keeps watch over an air raid site. Did you spot the car which was partially buried under the rubble.

2. Reduced to rubble

Brick walls and the back of one house took a hit in this 1940s scene.

3. Such destruction

Workers try to sift through the wreckage of this house which has had the whole of one side bombed away.

4. Another day of clearing up

