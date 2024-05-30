Seen for the first time: Nine rare photos of air raids on Sunderland

Rare images of 1940s air raids have been revealed by a popular Sunderland group.
Photos showing the sheer devastation of the raids can now be shared, thanks to Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
The gallery of images has been stored within the society for years and today we can share a selection of the poignant pictures. They show demolished houses, locals bravely cleaning up, and people surveying the wreckage.
The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be commemorated in June this year.
