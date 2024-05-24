Grab your coat for another of our retro journeys to a Sunderland street in the past.

This time, it’s Douro Terrace and we have 11 Echo views of the city centre thoroughfare for you to enjoy.

They span from 2003 to 2016 and show Cafe Spice, Sunderland Antiquarian Society, The Fitness Bank, and the Masonic Temple.

They also show Natural Contours, Yuvraaj and Mumbai Silk.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

Down Douro Terrace for memories A street in the nostalgia news. That's Douro Terrace in Sunderland.

All for charity in 2003 Reminding you of a charity night at Cafe Spice in September 2003 with money going to St Benedict's Hospice. Anne Oliver and Denise Robertson were among the guests.

A 2005 insight Inside the Masonic Hall when it was up for sale in November 2005.

Profile of a star TV star Denise Welch was a VIP visitor to Natural Contours when the Echo caught up with her in January 2006.