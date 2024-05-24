Grab your coat for another of our retro journeys to a Sunderland street in the past.
This time, it’s Douro Terrace and we have 11 Echo views of the city centre thoroughfare for you to enjoy.
They span from 2003 to 2016 and show Cafe Spice, Sunderland Antiquarian Society, The Fitness Bank, and the Masonic Temple.
They also show Natural Contours, Yuvraaj and Mumbai Silk.
Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.