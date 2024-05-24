11 great pictures of Sunderland's Douro Terrace over the years, from Cafe Spice to The Fitness Bank

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th May 2024, 10:14 BST

TV personalities and charity nights are included in our line-up

Grab your coat for another of our retro journeys to a Sunderland street in the past.

This time, it’s Douro Terrace and we have 11 Echo views of the city centre thoroughfare for you to enjoy.

They span from 2003 to 2016 and show Cafe Spice, Sunderland Antiquarian Society, The Fitness Bank, and the Masonic Temple.

They also show Natural Contours, Yuvraaj and Mumbai Silk.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

A street in the nostalgia news. That's Douro Terrace in Sunderland.

1. Down Douro Terrace for memories

A street in the nostalgia news. That's Douro Terrace in Sunderland.

Photo Sales
Reminding you of a charity night at Cafe Spice in September 2003 with money going to St Benedict's Hospice. Anne Oliver and Denise Robertson were among the guests.

2. All for charity in 2003

Reminding you of a charity night at Cafe Spice in September 2003 with money going to St Benedict's Hospice. Anne Oliver and Denise Robertson were among the guests.

Photo Sales
Inside the Masonic Hall when it was up for sale in November 2005.

3. A 2005 insight

Inside the Masonic Hall when it was up for sale in November 2005.

Photo Sales
TV star Denise Welch was a VIP visitor to Natural Contours when the Echo caught up with her in January 2006.

4. Profile of a star

TV star Denise Welch was a VIP visitor to Natural Contours when the Echo caught up with her in January 2006.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.