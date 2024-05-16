Nine Cup Final moments from Sunderland's local leagues taken between 2016 and 2019

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th May 2024, 10:01 BST

Workies, Carpet Centre Elite and Pennywell Vets included

We’re shooting for memories with these local football memories from Wearside.

Each shows a cup final played in Sunderland at venues including Wearmouth CC, the Ford Quarry Complex and Silksworth Recreation Park.

It’s a gallery of 2016 to 2019 highlights with teams from Pennywell, Penshaw, Hylton Castle, Lakeside and more all pictured.

Have a look and see if you can net some memories of great days on the pitch.

Back to 2016 for a Sunday Football cup final between Hylton Castle TWR (in blue and white) and SR Dons. It was played at the Ford Quarry Complex.

1. Football at Ford Quarry

Action from the cup finals but are you in one of our retro football photos?

2. Kicking off the memories

Hylton Castle TWR (blue) against TC Plastics in the Joe Holborn Memorial Cup Final in 2017.

3. Back to 2017

The 2018 Over 40's Football Billy Lorraine Cup Final between Wearmouth CW Old Boys (light blue) and Sedgefield, played at Wearmouth Cricket Club.

4. Wearmouth CW in action

