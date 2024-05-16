We’re shooting for memories with these local football memories from Wearside.
Each shows a cup final played in Sunderland at venues including Wearmouth CC, the Ford Quarry Complex and Silksworth Recreation Park.
It’s a gallery of 2016 to 2019 highlights with teams from Pennywell, Penshaw, Hylton Castle, Lakeside and more all pictured.
Have a look and see if you can net some memories of great days on the pitch.
