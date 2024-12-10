What happened to Rocky: The Sunderland band which hoped for a 70s Xmas number 1
John Allan, Gerard Blythe, Brian Edwards and Rob Hetherington were the talented quartet but it wasn’t their trades which got them the headlines.
From the shipyards to the charts
It was their skills as a pop group and they were bidding for a Christmas number one in 1975.
Their single was called Wearside Song and a Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “Wearside could soon be in the charts if things go well for a group of Sunderland shipyard workers called Rocky.”
Sunderland past and present was the theme of the record which was released by Rubber Records.
A sleeve with red and white stripes
It had a special sleeve in red and white stripes which was designed to boost the Wearside image.
Our photo shows Rocky's lineup of labourer John Allan (22), guitar; Gerard Blythe (23), a Sunderland Shipbuilders fitter, guitar; loftsman Brian Edwards (25), bass; and labourer, Rob Hetherington (22), drums.
We want to find out if Rocky was on the right road in 1975 and whether Wearside Song made it into the charts.
Lovers seats for visitors to the Odeon
To give you a reminder of those days, it was the era when;
Lovers seats were installed in the Odeon Cinema in Sunderland. Did you try them out?
Netting a record at Thornhill School
And 42 pupils at Thornhill School were attempting to break the world record for the longest netball game.
Tell us if you remember any of these scenes and whether the Thornhill girls were record breakers, or Rocky made it into the charts.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.