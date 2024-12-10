A shipyard fitter, a loftsman and two labourers were hoping to make it a Christmas to remember in Sunderland 50 years ago. And we want to know if they succeeded.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Allan, Gerard Blythe, Brian Edwards and Rob Hetherington were the talented quartet but it wasn’t their trades which got them the headlines.

From the shipyards to the charts

It was their skills as a pop group and they were bidding for a Christmas number one in 1975.

Sunderland band Rocky which was bidding for chart stardom in 1975. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their single was called Wearside Song and a Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “Wearside could soon be in the charts if things go well for a group of Sunderland shipyard workers called Rocky.”

Sunderland past and present was the theme of the record which was released by Rubber Records.

A sleeve with red and white stripes

It had a special sleeve in red and white stripes which was designed to boost the Wearside image.

Our photo shows Rocky's lineup of labourer John Allan (22), guitar; Gerard Blythe (23), a Sunderland Shipbuilders fitter, guitar; loftsman Brian Edwards (25), bass; and labourer, Rob Hetherington (22), drums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to find out if Rocky was on the right road in 1975 and whether Wearside Song made it into the charts.

Lovers seats for visitors to the Odeon

To give you a reminder of those days, it was the era when;

Lovers seats were installed in the Odeon Cinema in Sunderland. Did you try them out?

Anne Todd, 21, and Adrian Shepherd, 19, try one of the new lovers' seats which were installed in the Odeon in 1975. | se

Netting a record at Thornhill School

And 42 pupils at Thornhill School were attempting to break the world record for the longest netball game.

Tell us if you remember any of these scenes and whether the Thornhill girls were record breakers, or Rocky made it into the charts.