The buzzing nightlife of Sunderland in 1971, from Top Rank to La Strada
In one month alone, all of this was on offer in 1971.
Top line-up at the Top Rank Suite
Ray Alan and Lord Charles were welcomed to the Top Rank Suite.
Tony Mercer (from The George Mitchell Glee Club) and comedian Bobby Pattinson were on at the Empire, Sunderland.
Radio 1 and 2 favourites The Onyx were appearing at Grindon Broadway.
It’s the way he tells em
And comedian Frank Carson was starring at La Strada.
Monday nights were drink, dance and dine’ nights at Annabels. You could lap up the music of DJ Simon Ramaclees at Laird Disco.
If you loved the pictures, the Odeon’s film of the day was Hello Dolly! starring Barbra Streisand.
Or there was Ben Hur at the ABC.
But we want to know which of these were your favourite choices.
