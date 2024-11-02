The buzzing nightlife of Sunderland in 1971, from Top Rank to La Strada

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 05:27 BST
You were spoilt for night out choices if you lived in Sunderland 50 years ago.

In one month alone, all of this was on offer in 1971.

Top line-up at the Top Rank Suite

Ray Alan and Lord Charles were welcomed to the Top Rank Suite.

The Top Rank Suite in Sunderland in 1971.placeholder image
The Top Rank Suite in Sunderland in 1971. | se

Tony Mercer (from The George Mitchell Glee Club) and comedian Bobby Pattinson were on at the Empire, Sunderland.

Radio 1 and 2 favourites The Onyx were appearing at Grindon Broadway.

It’s the way he tells em

And comedian Frank Carson was starring at La Strada.

Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011. He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada.placeholder image
Frank Carson at Greenwoods in Sunderland in 2011. He was in town 40 years earlier with his comedy routine at La Strada. | se

Monday nights were drink, dance and dine’ nights at Annabels. You could lap up the music of DJ Simon Ramaclees at Laird Disco.

Annabels Nightclub in Sunderland.placeholder image
Annabels Nightclub in Sunderland.

If you loved the pictures, the Odeon’s film of the day was Hello Dolly! starring Barbra Streisand.

Or there was Ben Hur at the ABC.

But we want to know which of these were your favourite choices.

Share your memories of Sunderland life in the early 1970s by emailing [email protected]

