Sunderland Chipper Club memories, from The Flintstones to Herbie
It was 30 years ago when these members of the Chipper Club enjoyed a family fun day which was in a league of its own.
The fun happened at Sunderland’s former home at Roker Park and the kids got to enjoy games before the kick-off.
Fred, Barney and Chipper in the picture
There was more entertainment at half time as well and here are the Echo Chipsters pictured with Fred, Barney and Chipper.
Party time at Crowtree
The children also got to watch Sunderland Reserves take on Blackburn Reserves.
Chipper Club members got to enjoy all sorts of great events over the years.
They had a wonderful party at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1992.
