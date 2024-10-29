Sunderland Chipper Club memories, from The Flintstones to Herbie

Watching Sunderland and meeting the Flintstones. A tempting double offer if you were a Chipster back in the day.

It was 30 years ago when these members of the Chipper Club enjoyed a family fun day which was in a league of its own.

The fun happened at Sunderland’s former home at Roker Park and the kids got to enjoy games before the kick-off.

Fred, Barney and Chipper in the picture

There was more entertainment at half time as well and here are the Echo Chipsters pictured with Fred, Barney and Chipper.

Party time at Crowtree

Sunderland's Chipper Club memories on the day they enjoyed watch a match - and meeting the Flintstones - in 1994. | se

The children also got to watch Sunderland Reserves take on Blackburn Reserves.

Echo Chipper Club members enjoyed a great time at a Crowtree Leisure Centre party in 1992. | se

Off to the Odeon cinema in May 1974 to watch Herbie Rides Again. | se

Chipper Club members got to enjoy all sorts of great events over the years.

They had a wonderful party at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1992.

They were off to the Odeon cinema in May 1974 to watch Herbie Rides Again.

Tell us about the great days out you had with the Chipper Club by emailing [email protected]