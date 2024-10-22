Life in Sunderland in the 1970s, when potato picking was an October half term tradition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The tradition usually reached its height during the October half term school holidays and it was popular for decades.
Here are scenes from Warden Law and Tunstall where youngsters were seen hard at work.
Our Echo archive photo from 1979 at
The photos from Tunstall were taken five years earlier.
Pictured in 1974 were Colin Whitfield, Ian Henderson and Alan Butler who were pupils at Ryhope Comprehensive School.
They were pictured on a day when hundreds of school children and other people were sent home by farmers in the Sunderland area because rain had spoilt the potato fields.
The tradition faded out as advances in farm machinery came into effect.
Tell us how much you earned from a day of potato picking and where you collected the tatties.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.