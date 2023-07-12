Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Warden Law Motorsports Centre, off Hangmans Lane, in the Copt Hill ward.

The site opened more than two decades ago and has become a high-profile regional facility hosting a number of events, including rounds of the British Kart Championships.

Existing facilities include a National Kart circuit, a training circuit and a trials bike area, as well as a clubhouse offering food and hot drinks.

Stock image of a karting track, c/o Pixabay.

One unit was proposed to be occupied by a business producing motorsport sticker kits while the second unit was earmarked for Hunter Motorsport, which already operates from the motorsports centre.

The second unit included proposals for a kart preparation use on the ground floor and ‘driver academy’ above, as well as a retail element for the sale of kart parts and accessories.

Elsewhere, the proposed development included the erection of a building providing single and double garages, a toilet block and a terrace / viewing deck.

Warden Law Motorsports Centre from above. Picture: Google Maps

This building aimed to provide undercover facilities for those using the karting track to provide protection from the weather, with the viewing deck also providing an “enhanced experience for spectators”.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Karting North East said the development would “support the creation of 10 additional jobs”.

It also formed part of wider plans to position the site as the “best kart track in the country”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on July 10, 2023.

A decision report prepared by council officers said the development would be acceptable in terms of visual impacts, ecology and “highway implications”.

The decision report produced by planning officers added: “The proposals have been assessed with careful regard to the national and local planning policies which direct development in the Green Belt.

“For the reasons set out […] whilst some harm to the openness of the Green Belt has been identified, it is considered that this is outweighed by the very special circumstances which apply to this particular development proposal, given that the proposals relate to an established site and given the clear benefits it will bring in terms of delivering improved facilities for outdoor sport/recreation and ensuring that karting facilities are improved and maintained to a standard which continues to ensure that the site is recognised and sanctioned by the governing bodies.

“This is further supported by virtue of local and national planning policies […] which seek to protect, promote and improve community facilities”.

Under planning conditions the development must be brought forward within three years.