Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently received an application for the Warden Law Motorsports Centre, off Hangmans Lane, in the Copt Hill ward.

The site opened more than two decades ago and has become a high-profile regional facility hosting a number of events, including rounds of the British Kart Championships.

Existing facilities include a National Kart circuit, a training circuit and a trials bike area, as well as a clubhouse offering food and hot drinks.

A stock image of a kart racer. Picture c/o Pixabay.

New plans aim to improve facilities on site with the construction of new buildings.

This includes a two-storey building providing two units and housing businesses linked to the motorsports use of the site.

According to planning documents submitted to council officials, one unit would be occupied by a business producing motorsport sticker kits while the second unit would provide purpose-built accommodation for Hunter Motorsport, which already operates from the centre.

The ground floor of this unit would be used for kart preparation while the first floor would be used as a classroom for a ‘driver academy’, as well as offering a retail element for the sale of kart parts and accessories.

Elsewhere, the proposed development includes the erection of a single-storey building providing seven single garages and two double garages, a toilet block and a terrace / viewing deck.

This building aims to provide undercover facilities for those using the karting track to have protection from the weather, with the viewing deck providing an “enhanced experience for spectators”.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Karting North East earlier this year states the development would “support the creation of 10 additional jobs”.

The planning statement adds: “Although the application site lies within the Green Belt, [it] is allocated within development plan[s] as a regional recreation facility which is to be further developed and promoted as a regional recreational resource.

“The proposed development would support enhancement plans to seek to position it as the best kart track in the country.

“It would also provide accommodation for two established motorsport businesses to support their more efficient and effective operation.

“The site is previously developed, the area on which the proposed buildings are proposed to be located comprises hardstanding.

“As a result of the position and scale of the proposed development, it is submitted that it would not harm the openness of the Green Belt, nor would it conflict with the five purposes of the Green Belt.

“The development would support the continued development of the centre which is a valuable regional resource”.

Those behind the scheme also confirmed the proposed development would not result in a loss of parking spaces at the site.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information published on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by February 14, 2023.

