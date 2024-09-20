The Grand idea to have an indoor ski slope in Sunderland town centre
It’s 50 years since the Grand Hotel was demolished in 1974.
But even before it was pulled down, officials were lining up potential new uses for the site in 1973.
There was a showroom option
Two different schemes were being considered for the site of the former hotel which hosted stars such as The Beatles, Christopher Lee, Hughie Green, Billy Fury and Alistair Sim.
One was a showroom with shops, showrooms and offices in the day as well as a pub and nightclub.
The other would have been an entertainment centre with ski slope.
In its heyday, the Grand Hotel was an ornate venue with a spiral staircase and could boast that its guests included Coronation Street star Pat Phoenix, and chart sensation Helen Shapiro.
The hotel which once boasted the Georgian room, the Jacobean room, Victoria room, Stuart room, saw its final trading days in the late 1960s.
It closed in January 1969 and was put up for auction in 1971. No bids were forthcoming and it was withdrawn from the auction.
Demolition followed in October 1974 but the Echo recorded the fact that alternatives for the site had already been considered.
