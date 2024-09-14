'A day I will never forget' - your memories of meeting Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa left memories to last a lifetime when she came to Sunderland 50 years ago - and lots of you shared them with us.

Plenty of people read our story about the visit to St Cuthbert’s RC School in 1974.

‘We could feel the love she had for all of us’

We loved your wonderful memories including the one from Bernie Mavrogiorgis who said: “I was teaching at St Cuthberts in 1974 when Mother Theresa visited. We could feel the love she had for all of us. A saint indeed!

“Most of my class of seven year olds were In the photo published in the Sunderland Echo. Beautiful children.”

Golden memories from St Cuthbert's RC School in 1974.Golden memories from St Cuthbert's RC School in 1974.
Golden memories from St Cuthbert's RC School in 1974. | se

‘She was so serene and beautiful’

Another of the teachers at the time was Pauline Kwist. She said: “I was teaching at Saint Cuthberts at that time and was so excited. I remember when we shook hands she was so serene and beautiful.”

Pauline was known as Miss Hunter at the time. She said the visit was ‘always a day I will remember.

A visit that the pupils of St Cuthbert's will never forget.A visit that the pupils of St Cuthbert's will never forget.
A visit that the pupils of St Cuthbert's will never forget. | se

“We were given a medal from her but unfortunately over the years that has been lost. Something I regret. A day never to be repeated.”

‘This was a special day’

Paul Richmond was a pupil at the school and he remembered: “I remember all the children were lined up in the hall and Mother Teresa was on the stage.”

The school hall was packed with children wanting to meet the very special visitor.The school hall was packed with children wanting to meet the very special visitor.
The school hall was packed with children wanting to meet the very special visitor. | se

“We were all invited to file past and shake her hand. We had football celebrities visit the school but this was a special day.”

