'A day I will never forget' - your memories of meeting Mother Teresa
‘We could feel the love she had for all of us’
We loved your wonderful memories including the one from Bernie Mavrogiorgis who said: “I was teaching at St Cuthberts in 1974 when Mother Theresa visited. We could feel the love she had for all of us. A saint indeed!
“Most of my class of seven year olds were In the photo published in the Sunderland Echo. Beautiful children.”
‘She was so serene and beautiful’
Another of the teachers at the time was Pauline Kwist. She said: “I was teaching at Saint Cuthberts at that time and was so excited. I remember when we shook hands she was so serene and beautiful.”
Pauline was known as Miss Hunter at the time. She said the visit was ‘always a day I will remember.
“We were given a medal from her but unfortunately over the years that has been lost. Something I regret. A day never to be repeated.”
‘This was a special day’
Paul Richmond was a pupil at the school and he remembered: “I remember all the children were lined up in the hall and Mother Teresa was on the stage.”
“We were all invited to file past and shake her hand. We had football celebrities visit the school but this was a special day.”
