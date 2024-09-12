The day Mother Teresa came to Sunderland, back in 1974
Mother Teresa of Calcutta was the special guest at St Cuthbert’s RC School in 1974.
She mixed with staff and pupils at the Grindon Lane school and shared special moments in the classroom.
They practised songs for weeks
Pupils spent weeks in advance of the big day, practising the hymns that they would sing for their guests.
Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997 and the day is still observed as her feast day. She was known throughout the world for her missionary work and left memories galore after her Sunderland visit.
We want to know if you were there on the day she came to Sunderland on September 12, 1974.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.