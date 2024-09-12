The day Mother Teresa came to Sunderland, back in 1974

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Sep 2024, 05:04 BST

A very special VIP visitor was in Sunderland 50 years ago today.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta was the special guest at St Cuthbert’s RC School in 1974.

She mixed with staff and pupils at the Grindon Lane school and shared special moments in the classroom.

Mother Teresa, of Calcutta, with pupils of St Cuthbert's RC School.Mother Teresa, of Calcutta, with pupils of St Cuthbert's RC School.
Mother Teresa, of Calcutta, with pupils of St Cuthbert's RC School. | se

They practised songs for weeks

Children joined her in researching different places on the globe.

Pupils spent weeks in advance of the big day, practising the hymns that they would sing for their guests.

Memories of a special day in Sunderland in 1974.Memories of a special day in Sunderland in 1974.
Memories of a special day in Sunderland in 1974. | se

Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997 and the day is still observed as her feast day. She was known throughout the world for her missionary work and left memories galore after her Sunderland visit.

We want to know if you were there on the day she came to Sunderland on September 12, 1974.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

