Not many streets can say they have hosted a visit by a champion Olympian.
But Grindon Lane can and it happened a year ago when UK swimming star Rebecca Adlington came to St Cuthbert’s RC Primary.
That’s a recent memory but how about a look further back in the street’s history.
In fact, let’s start in 1953 with a first look inside the new Thorney Close Secondary Modern School.
1. A big day at school
The opening day of Thorney Close Secondary Modern School in Grindon Lane in 1953. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. A striking view
A Sunderland Echo archive view of the Sandhills in 1968. Photo: SE
Cream cakes were the order of the day at Thorney Close Youth Club play scheme party in 1979 with these young girls 'tucking in'. The girls (left to right) are twins Leslie and Fiona Gunn and Beverley Rowntree. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. A visit from the Army
A team of Gunners from the 4th Field Regiment visited Sandhill View School as part of the tour of the North East in 1987. Photo: Sunderland Echo