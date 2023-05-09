News you can trust since 1873
11 retro photos from Sunderland's Grindon Lane as we go through 70 years of its history

Not many streets can say they have hosted a visit by a champion Olympian.

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th May 2023, 04:55 BST

But Grindon Lane can and it happened a year ago when UK swimming star Rebecca Adlington came to St Cuthbert’s RC Primary.

That’s a recent memory but how about a look further back in the street’s history.

In fact, let’s start in 1953 with a first look inside the new Thorney Close Secondary Modern School.

Join us for a great Grindon Lane journey.

The opening day of Thorney Close Secondary Modern School in Grindon Lane in 1953.

1. A big day at school

The opening day of Thorney Close Secondary Modern School in Grindon Lane in 1953. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A Sunderland Echo archive view of the Sandhills in 1968.

2. A striking view

A Sunderland Echo archive view of the Sandhills in 1968. Photo: SE

Cream cakes were the order of the day at Thorney Close Youth Club play scheme party in 1979 with these young girls 'tucking in'. The girls (left to right) are twins Leslie and Fiona Gunn and Beverley Rowntree.

3. npse-05-05-23-retrogrindonlane-NEPupload

Cream cakes were the order of the day at Thorney Close Youth Club play scheme party in 1979 with these young girls 'tucking in'. The girls (left to right) are twins Leslie and Fiona Gunn and Beverley Rowntree. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A team of Gunners from the 4th Field Regiment visited Sandhill View School as part of the tour of the North East in 1987.

4. A visit from the Army

A team of Gunners from the 4th Field Regiment visited Sandhill View School as part of the tour of the North East in 1987. Photo: Sunderland Echo

