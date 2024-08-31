3 . Doxford House, Warden Law Lane

The one-time Silksworth House was built in the late 18th Century by William Johnson who bequeathed the property to his friend Hendry Hopper. His heir Priscilla moved to Shropshire after her marriage and the house was let out. Charles Doxford, of shipbuilder William Doxford & Sons, took out a 99-year lease on the estate, which later passed to his daughter, Aline. She bequeathed the house and estate to Sunderland Corporation on her death who gave the house its present name and turned the gardens into Doxford Park. The house later served a students’ hall of residence for Sunderland University was then home to drug rehabilitation charity the Lazarus Foundation. It was later converted back into a private home. | sn