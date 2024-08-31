Here is just a handful of the listed historical buildings to be found across the city with a quick look at the Historic England interactive map.
Listing buildings gives them special legal protection and there are three grades - Grade II, Grade II* and Grade I.
Grade II covers buildings of ‘special interest’ and accounts for almost 92 per cent of all the buildings on the register - it is the most likely grade for a home owner to have to worry about.
Grade II* covers particularly important buildings of ‘more than special interest’ and those listed as Grade I are of ‘exceptional interest’ - only around 2.5% of the register is Grade I listed.
Of the buildings on our list, all but one are rated as Grade II - only Doxford House merits a Grade II* rating.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.