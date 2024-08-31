21 Sunderland listed buildings in Silksworth, Tunstall and Ryhope which you may walked past without knowing

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 05:04 BST

It’s easy to forget what a rich architectural heritage there is here in Sunderland.

Here is just a handful of the listed historical buildings to be found across the city with a quick look at the Historic England interactive map.

Listing buildings gives them special legal protection and there are three grades - Grade II, Grade II* and Grade I.

Grade II covers buildings of ‘special interest’ and accounts for almost 92 per cent of all the buildings on the register - it is the most likely grade for a home owner to have to worry about.

Grade II* covers particularly important buildings of ‘more than special interest’ and those listed as Grade I are of ‘exceptional interest’ - only around 2.5% of the register is Grade I listed.

Of the buildings on our list, all but one are rated as Grade II - only Doxford House merits a Grade II* rating.

This small villa dates back to around 1840 and was possibly the lodge to the former Tunstall Hills racecourse

1. Tunstall Hope Lodge, Tunstall Hope Road.

This small villa dates back to around 1840 and was possibly the lodge to the former Tunstall Hills racecourse | sn

Photo Sales
Unveiled in 1922, names of the fallen during World War I are recorded on the pedestal while two lines from Alfred Lord Tennyson's 'Ode of the Death of the Duke of Wellington', are inscribed on the top tier of the plinth. After the Second World War, a further 59 names of servicemen killed in that conflict were added, along with those of nine civilians killed by enemy action in Silksworth. The name of a soldier killed in Bosnia in 1996 has been added to the south-east panel.

2. Silksworth and Tunstall War Memorial

Unveiled in 1922, names of the fallen during World War I are recorded on the pedestal while two lines from Alfred Lord Tennyson's 'Ode of the Death of the Duke of Wellington', are inscribed on the top tier of the plinth. After the Second World War, a further 59 names of servicemen killed in that conflict were added, along with those of nine civilians killed by enemy action in Silksworth. The name of a soldier killed in Bosnia in 1996 has been added to the south-east panel. | sn

Photo Sales
The one-time Silksworth House was built in the late 18th Century by William Johnson who bequeathed the property to his friend Hendry Hopper. His heir Priscilla moved to Shropshire after her marriage and the house was let out. Charles Doxford, of shipbuilder William Doxford & Sons, took out a 99-year lease on the estate, which later passed to his daughter, Aline. She bequeathed the house and estate to Sunderland Corporation on her death who gave the house its present name and turned the gardens into Doxford Park. The house later served a students’ hall of residence for Sunderland University was then home to drug rehabilitation charity the Lazarus Foundation. It was later converted back into a private home.

3. Doxford House, Warden Law Lane

The one-time Silksworth House was built in the late 18th Century by William Johnson who bequeathed the property to his friend Hendry Hopper. His heir Priscilla moved to Shropshire after her marriage and the house was let out. Charles Doxford, of shipbuilder William Doxford & Sons, took out a 99-year lease on the estate, which later passed to his daughter, Aline. She bequeathed the house and estate to Sunderland Corporation on her death who gave the house its present name and turned the gardens into Doxford Park. The house later served a students’ hall of residence for Sunderland University was then home to drug rehabilitation charity the Lazarus Foundation. It was later converted back into a private home. | sn

Photo Sales
The remains of the street furniture outside Doxford House are held to be of sufficient interest that they are listed in their own right.

4. Lamp standard, dwarf piers and chains to forecourt of Doxford House, Warden Law Lane

The remains of the street furniture outside Doxford House are held to be of sufficient interest that they are listed in their own right. | sn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Property

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.