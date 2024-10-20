Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy birthday Wearmouth Bridge. The famous landmark is about to reach its 95th anniversary.

The current structure, which is the third Wearmouth Bridge to span the river, was opened on October 31, 1929.

The 50th anniversary celebrations of Wearmouth Bridge in 1979. | se

The Duke of York was in town

The Duke of York, who later became King George VI, performed the honours, as huge crowds watched.

Serious risk of overloading

Since then, it has been hailed as the landmark in Sunderland which is most likely to be photographed.

Volcanic ash descended on Sunderland in 2010 and gave us this glowing photo of the Wearmouth Bridge. | se

Vintage cars paraded over it 50 years ago

On its 50th anniversary in 1979, there was a parade of vintage and classic cars over it.

The event was organised by the Sunderland Echo and the Northern Vintage Transport association.

Cars taking part dated back to the 1940s were among those in the rally.

