Wearmouth Bridge: Celebrating Sunderland's iconic landmark which is soon to be 95 years old
The current structure, which is the third Wearmouth Bridge to span the river, was opened on October 31, 1929.
The Duke of York was in town
Serious risk of overloading
Experts decided that a new bridge was needed because the arrival of the motor car was putting the old version at serious risk of overloading.
Since then, it has been hailed as the landmark in Sunderland which is most likely to be photographed.
Vintage cars paraded over it 50 years ago
On its 50th anniversary in 1979, there was a parade of vintage and classic cars over it.
The event was organised by the Sunderland Echo and the Northern Vintage Transport association.
Cars taking part dated back to the 1940s were among those in the rally.
