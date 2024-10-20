Wearmouth Bridge: Celebrating Sunderland's iconic landmark which is soon to be 95 years old

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Oct 2024, 05:04 BST
Happy birthday Wearmouth Bridge. The famous landmark is about to reach its 95th anniversary.

The current structure, which is the third Wearmouth Bridge to span the river, was opened on October 31, 1929.

The 50th anniversary celebrations of Wearmouth Bridge in 1979.
The 50th anniversary celebrations of Wearmouth Bridge in 1979. | se

The Duke of York was in town

It replaced an older iron crossing constructed more than 100 years earlier, in 1793.

The Duke of York, who later became King George VI, performed the honours, as huge crowds watched.

Serious risk of overloading

Experts decided that a new bridge was needed because the arrival of the motor car was putting the old version at serious risk of overloading.

Since then, it has been hailed as the landmark in Sunderland which is most likely to be photographed.

Volcanic ash descended on Sunderland in 2010 and gave us this glowing photo of the Wearmouth Bridge.
Volcanic ash descended on Sunderland in 2010 and gave us this glowing photo of the Wearmouth Bridge. | se

Vintage cars paraded over it 50 years ago

On its 50th anniversary in 1979, there was a parade of vintage and classic cars over it.

The event was organised by the Sunderland Echo and the Northern Vintage Transport association.

Cars taking part dated back to the 1940s were among those in the rally.

Tell us if you remember the rally and the 50th anniversary celebrations. Email [email protected]

