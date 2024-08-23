11 ways you made the most of Bank Holidays in Sunderland over the years

We are banking on your memories of these great August scenes from Sunderland.

From Mowbray Park to Roker and Seaburn to Whitburn, you certainly made the most of Bank Holidays in years gone by.

Have fun - and remember to get in touch if these Echo archive scenes from 1929 to 2011 bring back happy memories.

11 photos to show how Bank Holiday fun was enjoyed by all on Wearside from 1929 onwards.

1. Holiday moments from Wearside

Life on the beach looked a lot different for sunseekers at Seaburn in 1929.

2. Flat caps and wind shelters

Hot water from the cafe and a ride on the tram - all part of life at the seaside in 1951.

3. Taking the tram

We've all been there. This sunseeker was getting to grips with a wind breaker in August 1975.

4. Tackling the breeze in 1975

