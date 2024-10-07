Nine Sunderland institutions pictured on the days they opens their doors, from 1979 to 2019

By Chris Cordner

Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:12 BST

Inquisitive people who love to go behind the scenes will enjoy this Sunderland retro collection.

All these Echo archive photos were taken at open days - from Gill Bridge to the Empire Theatre.

It’s a 40 year span of open days. See if there’s a scene which grabs your attention.

9 wonderfully retro Sunderland open days from the past. Tell us if you went to any of them.

1. An eye-opening experience

An open Day at Sunderland Police Station in Gill Bridge Avenue in 1979. David Machin nabbed Sgt Jack Walker of Sunderland police.

2. You're nicked

Thorney Close youngster John Richardson enjoyed his time at the Tyne and Wear PTE Wheatsheaf workshops open day in 1982.

3. Behind the wheel in 1982

Plumbing was one of the subjects demonstrated at Ford Community Centre's Women's Open Day in 1983. Showing how to change a tap washer is Community Art project worker Caroline Thomas.

4. Memories from Ford Community Centre

