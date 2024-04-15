Sunderland's scariest animal encounters, including coyotes, a cobra and lions

Chased out of a field by a Highland cow
By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:29 BST

Cobras, cows, coyotes and lions. They have all created memories for Sunderland people.

They’re the creatures which have featured in the scariest encounters that Wearside people have had with animals.

Face to face with a king cobra

Members of our Wearside Echoes Facebook page shared their thoughts and there were loads of them.

The Wearside Echoes social media page which is filled with photos and memories.
The Wearside Echoes social media page which is filled with photos and memories.

Have a look at this line-up of scary encounters which you shared on the Sunderland Echo specialist nostalgia page.

Mandy Ochoa was working on a historic estate and ‘spent many nights patrolling while a family of coyotes took up residence’.

Mike Taylor was confronted by a king cobra in a car park in Hyderabad in India.

Adjusting the brakes when a pride of lions turned up

John Travers was chased by a wild boar when he was on his way back to barracks in Germany.

Margaret Crosby told us: “I was walking in Ardnamurchan, Scotland and was chased out of a field by a highland cow with big horns.”

Being chased by a Highland cow is one of the scary memories for a Wearside Echoes follower.
Being chased by a Highland cow is one of the scary memories for a Wearside Echoes follower.

Thanks also to Marilyn Ing who had an encounter with a moose.

And to Gilly Bridges who was swimming with nurse sharks when ‘someone thought it would be funny to grab my foot’.

But pride of place has to go to Paul Kerry Middlemist who said: “I was working on a crane in the Kruger National Park when a pride of lions crossed the site.

This curious creature approached a car at Lambton Lion park in 1972. But one Wearside Echoes reader had a scarier encounter with a lion in the wild as he was adjusting the brakes on a crane.
This curious creature approached a car at Lambton Lion park in 1972. But one Wearside Echoes reader had a scarier encounter with a lion in the wild as he was adjusting the brakes on a crane.

“I was adjusting the road brakes under the crane. I saw one of the lions approach the crane.

“I scrambled onto the rear axles with my trusty 4lb hammer in my hand. The lion sniffed around the crane then left.”

