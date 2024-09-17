Nine of the best pantomimes at the Sunderland Empire from over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:51 GMT

It’s Christmaaas! Well, almost, as the cast of this year’s Empire Theatre panto has been announced.

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden will star as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk in this year’s production, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It got us thinking about all the great stars we’ve seen in the festive line-up in years gone by, from Sheila Ferguson to Mickey Rooney and Barbara Windsor to Faye Tozer.

Let’s relive it all in these Echo archive photos, boys and girls.

Curtain up on some great panto scenes. Tell us how many you have seen.

1. Your cue to share

Curtain up on some great panto scenes. Tell us how many you have seen. | se

Photo Sales
Darren Day was buttons and Kate Heavenor was Cinderella in the spectacular production 21 years ago.

2. One last rehearsal in 2003

Darren Day was buttons and Kate Heavenor was Cinderella in the spectacular production 21 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Mickey Rooney, Barbara Windsor and Steve McFadden were among the stars of the cast of Cinderella in 2007.

3. That Hollywood touch

Mickey Rooney, Barbara Windsor and Steve McFadden were among the stars of the cast of Cinderella in 2007. | se

Photo Sales
John Challis, James Baxter, Steve Luck and Jessica Robinson made the great line-up for Peter Pan 15 years ago.

4. Enchanting in 2009

John Challis, James Baxter, Steve Luck and Jessica Robinson made the great line-up for Peter Pan 15 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTheatreNostalgiaCelebritiesEastendersTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice