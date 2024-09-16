Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden “can’t wait” to take to the stage at the Sunderland Empire in his role as Jack in the panto classic Jack and the Beanstalk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew is best known for his long-running television role as David Metcalfe in ITV’s Emmerdale as well as being the winner in the of the seventh series of Dancing on Ice and starring in The Real Full Monty.

However, it’s performing on stage in front of a live audience which really gets Matthew’s “adrenalin going”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden, who will be playing Jack, is joined by fellow cast members Emma Crossley as Jill, Tom Whalley as Silly Simon, Millie Readshaw as Vegetable Fairy and Miss Rory as Dame Rorina Trott, at the launch event for this year's Sunderland Empire panto. | sn

He said: “I love being on stage. I started performing in shows in the West End and that is where I developed my passion for acting.

“It’s where you get that live and immediate response for the audience. I love doing television work, but it’s on stage where you get that real buzz.

“In television you get to do different takes and if mistakes are made then you can do it again.

“You can’t do that in live theatre.”

It’s that live interaction with the audience which Matthew is most looking forward to as he makes his panto debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Wolfenden and other cast members "can't wait" for the opening night of Jack and the Beanstalk. | sn

He said: “I played Buddy in Elf the Musical, but this will actually be my first panto and I’m really looking forward to it.

“From being a child, going to the panto has always been a big part of my Christmas and was where I actually developed my first interest in theatre.

“I always take my kids each year and all three of them will be coming to the Sunderland Empire.

“Jack and the Beanstalk is such an iconic Christmas panto and my kids are buzzing that I’m going to be playing Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like all pantos, I’m sure there will be lots of laughs with with plenty of gags in there for both children and adults.”

While it may be Matthew’s first time in panto he has previously performed at the Sunderland Empire and the experience left a lasting impression.

The launch event for this year's Jack and the Beanstalk panto took place at Down at the Farm in Houghton-le-Spring. | sn

He said: “21 years ago I was in Saturday Night Fever when it came to the Sunderland Empire and it genuinely was one of those venues which I always remember.

“It’s a beautiful theatre and with a capacity of over 2,000 people is a fantastic place to perform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rehearsals due to to start in the last week of November, Matthew was meeting some of his fellow cast members for the first time at the panto’s launch event at Down at the Farm in Houghton le Spring.

Matthew said: “It’s always daunting for anyone when you walk into rehearsals for the first time and so it has been great to meet everyone and spend the day together.”

Matthew will be joining much loved Sunderland panto favourites with the North East’s Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory (Boulevard) playing Dame Rorina Trott and funny man Tom Whalley as Silly Simon.

Back by popular demand, the duo are to returning for a fifth year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In keeping with pantomime tradition there will be a punch-packing princess, a feisty fairy, witty widow, kind hearted king and in this story, a bone crunching giant.

This year’s show is also set to unleash state-of-the-art 3D effects to truly immerse the audience in the panto experience.

Matthew said: “Where better to spend Christmas than at the Sunderland Empire, one of the most beautiful theatres in the land.

“Jack and the Beanstalk really is a classic Christmas panto and so I would urge people to get their tickets as I’m sure the shows will sell out.”

This year’s panto will run from Friday December 13, 2024, to Sunday January 5, 2025.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via the ATG Tickets website.