But this time, we are looking at the people who made it tick. The staff and volunteers who worked there.
They did everything from giving aerobics lessons to raising money for charity, as these Sunderland Echo archive photos from 1983 to 2011 show.
1. Crowtree memories galore
Staff and volunteers from Crowtree. Tell us how many you remember. | se
2. Susan's wonderful workouts
Demonstrator Susan Weatherall-King led a workout in 1983.
She also presented tracksuits to the first prize-winners in the Echo/Guinness competition - left to right: Christine Brown, Penelope Lane and Jan French. | se
3. Roping you in to a 1987 scene
This team from the leisure centre took part in a sponsored lorry pull in 1987. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | se
4. A first for Ellen in 1987
The first water workout at Crowtree Leisure Centre with aerobics instructor Ellen Hargreaves in 1987. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.