Nine pictures of the dedicated workers at Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre from its glory days

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:59 BST

Let’s take you back to the days of Crowtree Leisure Centre.

But this time, we are looking at the people who made it tick. The staff and volunteers who worked there.

They did everything from giving aerobics lessons to raising money for charity, as these Sunderland Echo archive photos from 1983 to 2011 show.

Staff and volunteers from Crowtree. Tell us how many you remember.

1. Crowtree memories galore

Staff and volunteers from Crowtree. Tell us how many you remember. | se

Photo Sales
Demonstrator Susan Weatherall-King led a workout in 1983. She also presented tracksuits to the first prize-winners in the Echo/Guinness competition - left to right: Christine Brown, Penelope Lane and Jan French.

2. Susan's wonderful workouts

Demonstrator Susan Weatherall-King led a workout in 1983. She also presented tracksuits to the first prize-winners in the Echo/Guinness competition - left to right: Christine Brown, Penelope Lane and Jan French. | se

Photo Sales
This team from the leisure centre took part in a sponsored lorry pull in 1987. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

3. Roping you in to a 1987 scene

This team from the leisure centre took part in a sponsored lorry pull in 1987. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | se

Photo Sales
The first water workout at Crowtree Leisure Centre with aerobics instructor Ellen Hargreaves in 1987.

4. A first for Ellen in 1987

The first water workout at Crowtree Leisure Centre with aerobics instructor Ellen Hargreaves in 1987. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleVolunteersSunderlandNostalgiaSport
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice