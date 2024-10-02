The Festival of Queens, the lost Sunderland tradition from the 1970s and 1980s

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 15:26 GMT
Tell us if you remember this Sunderland tradition - pictured 40 years ago.

The Festival of Queens used to be held at Wearmouth Hall in Sunderland Polytechnic.

Sunny Smiles for sale

The annual event was attended by children from Sunderland’s Sunday schools and youth organisations.

The youngsters also represented schools and Brownie packs from across Wearside.

The annual Festival of Queens event at Wearmouth Hall in 1977.
The annual Festival of Queens event at Wearmouth Hall in 1977. | se

Children would dress up as queens and they would have attendants who had raised money.

Helping children in homes

On Festival night, they would hand over the money they raised.

Louise Brown, 6 and her sister Helen checking their appearance for the Festival of Queens event at Wearmouth Hall.
Louise Brown, 6 and her sister Helen checking their appearance for the Festival of Queens event at Wearmouth Hall. | se
The children line up for their parade at the 1983 Festival of Queens event.
The children line up for their parade at the 1983 Festival of Queens event. | se
Waiting for the Sunderland Festival of Queens to begin in Wearmouth Hall in 1975.
Waiting for the Sunderland Festival of Queens to begin in Wearmouth Hall in 1975. | se

We have two reminders of the parade of the Festival queens in 1983 as well as one in 1977 and one from 1975.

Back then, children sold "Sunny Smiles" to raise money. All the proceeds they raised went to the 5,000 children being cared for by the National Children's Home.

