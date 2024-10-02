The Festival of Queens, the lost Sunderland tradition from the 1970s and 1980s
The Festival of Queens used to be held at Wearmouth Hall in Sunderland Polytechnic.
Sunny Smiles for sale
The annual event was attended by children from Sunderland’s Sunday schools and youth organisations.
The youngsters also represented schools and Brownie packs from across Wearside.
Children would dress up as queens and they would have attendants who had raised money.
Helping children in homes
On Festival night, they would hand over the money they raised.
We have two reminders of the parade of the Festival queens in 1983 as well as one in 1977 and one from 1975.
Back then, children sold "Sunny Smiles" to raise money. All the proceeds they raised went to the 5,000 children being cared for by the National Children's Home.
