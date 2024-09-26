Strike! The Sunderland ten pin bowlers who planned to keep going for 48 hours
A team of charity volunteers were hoping to strike a record for Sunderland.
Two days of non-stop bowling - and the odd blister
The eight-man team would establish a record pin-fall total in 1983 if they could keep going.
It was well within their sights with the pins being skittled at more than 1,000 per hour.
The team, who were from all over the North East, were all employees of Leeds Permanent Building Society, estate agents Charles Bell and building company Barratt which were sponsoring the marathon.
Any cash raised would go to the funds of Sunderland Guild for Help.
But we want to know how they did and if you were one of the keen bowlers.
Team Captain Lawrie Gomm (34), who was manager of the Leeds Permanent Branch in High Street West, said they hoped to continue for 48 hours.
“We are all novices, none of us are regular bowlers but so far we are fine. Just the odd blister,” said Lawrie as he spoke to the Echo during the charity challenge.
Dave Wilson, general manager of Sunderland Bowling in Newcastle Road, which staged the marathon, said the non-stop record for ten-pin bowling was 157½ hours.
He said they wouldn’t beat that but they could establish a record for maximum pin-fall in 24 hours.
