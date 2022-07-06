Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of jobs were on the way thanks to the rise of Dewhirst’s but the shipyards and the pits were in demise.

Elsewhere, Washington women were setting up their own sewing business.

And two telly stars made a big impression during their visits to the area.

Memories of life in 1983, but what are your recollections of life on Wearside back then?

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s find out more, Chris Cordner reports.

*The Tyne and Wear Save Our Shipyards campaign was taken to Westminster with a mass lobby of MPs.

A 72-strong delegation of councillors and union representatives went by special train from the North East to get the message over about the crisis facing the industry in 1983. Did you work in the shipyards and what are your memories of it?

*A familiar landmark disappeared from a County Durham village.

The children say goodbye to Elizabeth Wolfe on her retirement from Thompson Park Nursery.

NCB contractors pulled down the massive colliery southern winding wheel which stood over Blackhall for decades. Which pit did you work in?

*There was better news on the work front when it was announced that Sunderland was to get 300 new jobs in the clothing trade with the development of a £2m-plus factory by IJ Dewhirst.

The company applied for planning permission for the new factory at Leechmere Industrial Estate, Sunderland, not far from its Pennywell operation.

*A group of workers who were made redundant from a Washington clothing factory set up their own co-operative sewing business.

Sunderland drama student Julia Taylor was only one of eight girls from all over the country to accepted for RADA in 1983.

The women worked at Almantex factory on the Hertburn industrial estate which closed with the loss of 135 jobs in 1983.

But 14 of the women from the factory and a male colleague planned to move into a factory in Hendon and form their own company called Class One Ltd.

*Welsh comedian Max Boyce got in some training for a daredevil television show when he visited the Strang riding centre in Washington.

The Hendon machinists co-op members Helen Sthanakiya, Lesley Baker, Elsie Watson, Edith Rutley, Lynne Humphrey, Lyn Davison Carol Dickson and Joan Jones discuss new clothing designs.

*And the star of television’s popular One Man And His Dog programme was also in Washington - but without his famous companion.

Phil Drabble was the guest at the annual meeting of the Tyne and Wear South Federation of Women’s Institutes.

Phil, who is the son of the local doctor, told how he was allowed out with the gamekeeper on a local landowner’s estate.

After tea with the squire, he would meet friends and sneak back to the estate at night - as a poacher.

*Sunderland woman Ethel Towers revealed in 1983 how she may have set a record.

At the age of 23, Mrs Towers, who was retired when she revealed her story 39 years ago, cycled alone from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Phil Drabble, left. star of the One Man and his Dog TV programme pictured with members and guests at the annual meeting of the Tyne and Wear South Federation of Women's Institutes.

This could well have been the first time the journey was done by a woman on her own.

*Sunderland drama student Julia Taylor had great news of her own in 1983. She was only one of eight girls from all over the country to accepted for RADA.

*At the other end of her career was Elizabeth Wolfe who retired from Thompson Park Nursery.

The Echo caught up with her as she said goodbye to some of the pupils.

What are your memories of 1983? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

A view of Blackhall Colliery.

Kendra Eddlestone, 11, leads Welsh comedian Max Boyce, alias, the long ranger on his stallion Buttons at the opening of Strang Riding school's new horse boxes in 1983.