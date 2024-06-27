Growing up in Sunderland: Memories of your 'favourite place to swim' with the coldest water - Newcastle Road Baths

By Debra Fox
Published 27th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Brace yourself, we’re off for a dip!

The water may have been freezing, but the memories warm our hearts. Of course, we are talking about a visit to Newcastle Road Baths. Whether it was the place you learned to swim, or simply the place you visited every weekend with friends, countless Wearside families have fond recollections of hours spent making a splash.

Members of our Wearside Echoes retro community on Facebook were sharing their stories of trips to the treasured swimming baths, which closed in 2008.

Newcastle Road Baths, pictured here in the 1930s. What do you remember most about going for a dip?Newcastle Road Baths, pictured here in the 1930s. What do you remember most about going for a dip?
Newcastle Road Baths, pictured here in the 1930s. What do you remember most about going for a dip?

Some of you may not have minded the cold water – but it’s safe to say everyone remembered it! There were also tales of learning lengths for the first time, the much-needed piping cup of OXO as an after-swim treat and weekends spent with mates.

Here are some of your memories of trips to the Newcastle Road Baths:

Colin Graham: "Never revamped the heating system – could have used the baths for arctic training for the marines."

Catherine Simpson: "Used to go every Sunday with my mate Nicola Scales. Used to always be a bloke swimming lengths and used to put his wig back on when he got changed."

A trip to the baths in 1972. Who remembers that cold water?A trip to the baths in 1972. Who remembers that cold water?
A trip to the baths in 1972. Who remembers that cold water?

Rachael Taylor: "Loved going here with my nana, many happy memories."

Sandra Blackburn: "I learned to swim here, also went every Saturday when I was about 12 years old. Loved it there."

Rosina Maxfield: "I went there every Friday with my friend Christina and you got a OXO drink when we came out."

Learning to swim at Newcastle Road Baths in 1985 - did you take part in the Easter campaign?Learning to swim at Newcastle Road Baths in 1985 - did you take part in the Easter campaign?
Learning to swim at Newcastle Road Baths in 1985 - did you take part in the Easter campaign?

Letitia Mann: "Learned to swim there in the '50s."

Christine Brockbanks Stewart: "Went with the school, boy was it cold!"

Lesley Orbison: "Our school used to go for swimming lessons. Water was freezing cold when you got in."

Tracy Lovegrove: "My work view every day ... loved the glass window!"

Robert Richardson: "Best place to swim, went from being a non-swimmer to swimming 40 lengths."

Sid Benson: "Went every Saturday in the '60s and '70s loved it, water temperature never bothered me."

