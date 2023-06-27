News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

On film: Last days of the Newcastle Road baths

An Echo film on the final days of the Newcastle Road baths

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

It would have been the perfect place for a cooling dip in this heatwave. That's the Newcastle Road baths.

But can you believe it's 15 years since the baths closed.

One of the final swimming sessions at Newcastle Road baths before its closure.One of the final swimming sessions at Newcastle Road baths before its closure.
One of the final swimming sessions at Newcastle Road baths before its closure.
Most Popular

70 years of Sunderland swimming pool history

They had been open for 72 years before closure came in 2008.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the sad day loomed, Echo photographers took all of these images to mark a piece of Sunderland history.

We took photos of one of the final swimming meetings, the outside of the baths, and the day the boards went up.

10 years since the bulldozers moved in

The demolition of the building got our attention too in 2013.

A look through the gates as demolition starts.A look through the gates as demolition starts.
A look through the gates as demolition starts.

Thankfully, we also have these brighter memories from 1936, 1976, 1979 and 1985.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Share your memories of the freezing water, huge baths hall, changing rooms, and where you went for a warming hot drink afterwards.

The pool in the 1970s before the crowds arrived.The pool in the 1970s before the crowds arrived.
The pool in the 1970s before the crowds arrived.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland Echo