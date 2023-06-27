On film: Last days of the Newcastle Road baths

It would have been the perfect place for a cooling dip in this heatwave. That's the Newcastle Road baths.

But can you believe it's 15 years since the baths closed.

One of the final swimming sessions at Newcastle Road baths before its closure.

70 years of Sunderland swimming pool history

They had been open for 72 years before closure came in 2008.

As the sad day loomed, Echo photographers took all of these images to mark a piece of Sunderland history.

We took photos of one of the final swimming meetings, the outside of the baths, and the day the boards went up.

10 years since the bulldozers moved in

The demolition of the building got our attention too in 2013.

A look through the gates as demolition starts.

Thankfully, we also have these brighter memories from 1936, 1976, 1979 and 1985.

Share your memories of the freezing water, huge baths hall, changing rooms, and where you went for a warming hot drink afterwards.