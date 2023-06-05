News you can trust since 1873
The 1976 summer when Sunderland roasted in the sun

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

At last.

Hot weather is on the way with the Met Office predicting significantly higher temperatures for some areas into July.

When the heat reached the 90s

But will it rival the epic summer of 1976?

Cooling down with a paddle in the sea in 1976.Cooling down with a paddle in the sea in 1976.
Cooling down with a paddle in the sea in 1976.

Time will tell but in the meantime lets relive a year when we had the hottest summer for more than 350 years.

May was warm - and then it just got hotter.

Deck chairs for 20p. Tents for 50p

It was great for the seaside industry and the Wearside beaches were packed as the dry conditions brought a drought.

Geoff Bailey (20), takes a break from hiring out deck chairs.Geoff Bailey (20), takes a break from hiring out deck chairs.
Geoff Bailey (20), takes a break from hiring out deck chairs.

The only relief was a plodge in the North Sea, messing about on the river a visit to the baths.

A cooling plodge in the sea in 1976.A cooling plodge in the sea in 1976.
A cooling plodge in the sea in 1976.

But it was the ideal setting for summer fairs in the East End and Penshaw which were guaranteed heat.

Swarms of ladybirds

We baked throughout June and July, got used to days in short sleeves or no shirts at all, and witnessed swarms of ladybirds in one of that summer's quirks.

A refreshing day at the Newcastle Road baths for these young swimmers.A refreshing day at the Newcastle Road baths for these young swimmers.
A refreshing day at the Newcastle Road baths for these young swimmers.
Share your memories of it all by emailing [email protected]

