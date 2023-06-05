The 1976 summer when Sunderland roasted in the sun
At last.
Hot weather is on the way with the Met Office predicting significantly higher temperatures for some areas into July.
When the heat reached the 90s
But will it rival the epic summer of 1976?
Time will tell but in the meantime lets relive a year when we had the hottest summer for more than 350 years.
May was warm - and then it just got hotter.
Deck chairs for 20p. Tents for 50p
It was great for the seaside industry and the Wearside beaches were packed as the dry conditions brought a drought.
The only relief was a plodge in the North Sea, messing about on the river a visit to the baths.
But it was the ideal setting for summer fairs in the East End and Penshaw which were guaranteed heat.
Swarms of ladybirds
We baked throughout June and July, got used to days in short sleeves or no shirts at all, and witnessed swarms of ladybirds in one of that summer's quirks.
