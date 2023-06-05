At last.

Hot weather is on the way with the Met Office predicting significantly higher temperatures for some areas into July.

When the heat reached the 90s

But will it rival the epic summer of 1976?

Cooling down with a paddle in the sea in 1976.

Time will tell but in the meantime lets relive a year when we had the hottest summer for more than 350 years.

May was warm - and then it just got hotter.

Deck chairs for 20p. Tents for 50p

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was great for the seaside industry and the Wearside beaches were packed as the dry conditions brought a drought.

Geoff Bailey (20), takes a break from hiring out deck chairs.

The only relief was a plodge in the North Sea, messing about on the river a visit to the baths.

A cooling plodge in the sea in 1976.

But it was the ideal setting for summer fairs in the East End and Penshaw which were guaranteed heat.

Swarms of ladybirds

A refreshing day at the Newcastle Road baths for these young swimmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad