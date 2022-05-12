The year of 1976 saw a heatwave which lasted for more than three months. At one point, we had 16 consecutive days where the temperatures topped 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Weather experts are predicting a warm to hot spell during this month.
It may well not reach the heights of those dizzy 70s days but it gives us a chance to reminisce on a Sunderland summer we loved.
1. Ready for business
Sunderland Borough deck chair seller Geoff Bailey waits for business at Roker beach.
Photo: se
2. A cooling paddle
Enjoying themselves on Seaburn beach in June 1976.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Fun in the South Hylton sun
A folk group performing at South Hylton School in July 1976. Were you there?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Pictured in Penshaw
Ian Jobling on hoopla at Penshaw Carnival in 1976.
Photo: Sunderland Echo