11 scorching Sunderland scenes from the summer of 1976 as we prepare for another hot spell

At last! Warmer weather is on the way but will it compare to the year when we basked in the sun for months on end.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:14 pm

The year of 1976 saw a heatwave which lasted for more than three months. At one point, we had 16 consecutive days where the temperatures topped 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Weather experts are predicting a warm to hot spell during this month.

It may well not reach the heights of those dizzy 70s days but it gives us a chance to reminisce on a Sunderland summer we loved.

1. Ready for business

Sunderland Borough deck chair seller Geoff Bailey waits for business at Roker beach.

2. A cooling paddle

Enjoying themselves on Seaburn beach in June 1976.

3. Fun in the South Hylton sun

A folk group performing at South Hylton School in July 1976. Were you there?

4. Pictured in Penshaw

Ian Jobling on hoopla at Penshaw Carnival in 1976.

