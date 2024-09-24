4 . The Kings Arms, Deptford

With its intricately-carved back bar and roaring fires, The Kings Arms in Deptford is teeming with Georgian charm and character. Thought to be one of Sunderland's oldest pubs, dating back to 1834, it once pulled pints for hordes of workers from the shipyards which lined the banks of the Wear and was one in a string of pubs in the once thriving industrial area. It's one of a handful of old pubs that still remain in the area and was taken over by the same team who run The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row in December. | Sunderland Echo