As the nights draw in, here’s some of Sunderland’s cosiest and most-historic boozers, in no particular order.
1. The Peacock, Keel Square
Housed in one of the city’s most-handsome buildings, which dates back to 1901, the interior of The Peacock was restored in 2017 after much investment in that corner of the city by the MAC Trust. The site's history as a pub can be traced back to 1770 when the old The Peacock coaching inn stood on High Street West site before being named The Londonderry in 1834 after the mega-rich Londonderry family. Now, it offers everything from live music and functions to Sunday dinners.
2. Sam's Bar, Sunniside
A real hidden gem of a bar that's packed with character, Sam's Bar is one of the cosiest in the city. Last year marked 10 years since Sunderland businessman Chris Royal got the keys to the derelict basement in the Maritime Buildings in Sunniside to turn it into Sam's Bar. The handsome red brick building has a rich history in the city and once housed offices associated with the city's shipbuilding industry at the height of its power. Today, the bar is packed with curiosities and cosy corners.
3. MOD, Mary Street
The city's newest micro bar is one definitely worth checking out. MOD has opened in the former Fagan's in Mary Street and is a sister bar to the neighbouring Gunners Club. While the Gunners honours WWI and WWII in its decor, MOD is decorated in plaques, regimental badges, photographs and other paraphernalia from those who served in more recent conflicts including The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and The Falklands. Designed to resemble a bunker, it specialises in craft beer.
4. The Kings Arms, Deptford
With its intricately-carved back bar and roaring fires, The Kings Arms in Deptford is teeming with Georgian charm and character. Thought to be one of Sunderland's oldest pubs, dating back to 1834, it once pulled pints for hordes of workers from the shipyards which lined the banks of the Wear and was one in a string of pubs in the once thriving industrial area. It's one of a handful of old pubs that still remain in the area and was taken over by the same team who run The Ship Isis in Silksworth Row in December.
