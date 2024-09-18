Sunderland on strike: The year when people queued for bread
It happened on Wearside, just as it did in other parts of Britain, in 1977.
Bakery workers had gone on strike over pay in the late Summer that year.
Huge queues at 9.30am
It led to shortages of bread in the shops and sights such as these which developed in Sunderland.
This photo was taken in Walworth Way at 9.30am on Friday, September 9.
Sliced bread at 19p a loaf
Sliced bread was 19 pence a loaf at the time, if you could get your hands on one.
As a reminder, it was also the year of the firefighters strike and the Green Goddesses on the streets of the North East.
