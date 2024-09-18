Sunderland on strike: The year when people queued for bread

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Look at this Sunderland scene when people queued for hours to get a loaf of bread.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Wearside, just as it did in other parts of Britain, in 1977.

Bakery workers had gone on strike over pay in the late Summer that year.

The lucky ones who were at the front of the line. The smiles say it all. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge queues at 9.30am

It led to shortages of bread in the shops and sights such as these which developed in Sunderland.

Read More A Sunderland street of two halves - the amazing history of John Street

This photo was taken in Walworth Way at 9.30am on Friday, September 9.

Bags at the ready, these Sunderland people were waiting for bread in September 1977. | se

Tell us if you remember those days.

Sliced bread at 19p a loaf

The queue continues down Walworth Way and past the Tesco store. | se

Sliced bread was 19 pence a loaf at the time, if you could get your hands on one.

But it is your memories we want and you can share them by emailing [email protected]