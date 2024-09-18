Sunderland on strike: The year when people queued for bread

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Sep 2024, 05:57 GMT
Look at this Sunderland scene when people queued for hours to get a loaf of bread.

It happened on Wearside, just as it did in other parts of Britain, in 1977.

Bakery workers had gone on strike over pay in the late Summer that year.

The lucky ones who were at the front of the line. The smiles say it all.The lucky ones who were at the front of the line. The smiles say it all.
The lucky ones who were at the front of the line. The smiles say it all. | se

Huge queues at 9.30am

It led to shortages of bread in the shops and sights such as these which developed in Sunderland.

This photo was taken in Walworth Way at 9.30am on Friday, September 9.

Bags at the ready, these Sunderland people were waiting for bread in September 1977.Bags at the ready, these Sunderland people were waiting for bread in September 1977.
Bags at the ready, these Sunderland people were waiting for bread in September 1977. | se

Tell us if you remember those days.

Sliced bread at 19p a loaf

The queue continues down Walworth Way and past the Tesco store.The queue continues down Walworth Way and past the Tesco store.
The queue continues down Walworth Way and past the Tesco store. | se

Sliced bread was 19 pence a loaf at the time, if you could get your hands on one.

As a reminder, it was also the year of the firefighters strike and the Green Goddesses on the streets of the North East.

But it is your memories we want and you can share them by emailing [email protected]

