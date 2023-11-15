Remembering 1977 in Sunderland, the firefighter strike and the days of the Green Goddesses
Scenes from 1977 as Sunderland prepared for the strike
It was the year when Green Goddesses made the headlines.
The firefighters strike began this week in 1977 and the Armed Forces were called in to provide cover.
In Sunderland, it meant scenes such as these.
Army personnel went for a ''dummy run'' from their base at the Dykelands Road drill hall to the nearby seafront.
Ready to answer the call
Who remembers the fleet of 1950s fire engines they used - the Green Goddesses.
We got some of the Army crews on camera as they enjoyed a game of chess while they waited for calls.
Here are Privates Tony Semley, Clive Angell, Peter Sykes, Richard McLaughlin and George Lamie.
But they were not the only ones in the midst of it.
Huge support from the Round Table
Members of Wearside Round Table provided an emergency back up service during the strike to help tidy after any incidents.
A five man team was operating nightly from a base in the Mowbray Park Hotel.
They were equipped with protective clothing, ladders, and fire extinguishers.
