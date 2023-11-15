News you can trust since 1873
Remembering 1977 in Sunderland, the firefighter strike and the days of the Green Goddesses

Scenes from 1977 as Sunderland prepared for the strike

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
It was the year when Green Goddesses made the headlines.

The firefighters strike began this week in 1977 and the Armed Forces were called in to provide cover.

In Sunderland, it meant scenes such as these.

Teamwork for a ''dummy run'' in 1977.Teamwork for a ''dummy run'' in 1977.
Teamwork for a ''dummy run'' in 1977.

Army personnel went for a ''dummy run'' from their base at the Dykelands Road drill hall to the nearby seafront.

Ready to answer the call

Who remembers the fleet of 1950s fire engines they used - the Green Goddesses.

One of the soldiers on duty in Sunderland in 1977.One of the soldiers on duty in Sunderland in 1977.
One of the soldiers on duty in Sunderland in 1977.

We got some of the Army crews on camera as they enjoyed a game of chess while they waited for calls.

Here are Privates Tony Semley, Clive Angell, Peter Sykes, Richard McLaughlin and George Lamie.

A game of chess to pass the time.A game of chess to pass the time.
A game of chess to pass the time.

But they were not the only ones in the midst of it.

Huge support from the Round Table

Members of Wearside Round Table provided an emergency back up service during the strike to help tidy after any incidents.

A five man team was operating nightly from a base in the Mowbray Park Hotel.

They were equipped with protective clothing, ladders, and fire extinguishers.

Share your memories of life in Sunderland that year by emailing [email protected]

