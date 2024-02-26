News you can trust since 1873
Nine fairy tale pictures of Sunderland to mark a national occasion

Once Upon A Time: All this happened on Wearside

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT

Who doesn't love a good fairy tale.

Whether it is Goldilocks, Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood or some other classic, we all know the story.

But did you know, you can celebrate them on National Tell A Fairy Tale Day which arrives on February 26.

To put you in the mood, here's nine Echo archive scenes with an enchanting theme.

Have a look at Havelock Primary, Crook Hall in Durham, and High View Nursery in Fulwell.

Nine fairy tale scenes from times gone by to give you inspiration.

1. Stories from Wearside's past

Snow White had plenty of company for this Gala Theatre panto preview in Durham Market Place in 2004.

2. Hi ho hi ho, it's back to 2004 we go

Meet the principal characters from the Snow White production at Havelock Primary School in Sunderland in 2005.

3. Happy times at Havelock Primary

A day to remember at High View Nursery in Fulwell. They celebrated Red Nose Day in 2007 with a fairytale palace theme.

4. Storytime in Fulwell

