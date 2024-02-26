Nine fairy tale pictures of Sunderland to mark a national occasion

Who doesn't love a good fairy tale.
Whether it is Goldilocks, Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood or some other classic, we all know the story.
But did you know, you can celebrate them on National Tell A Fairy Tale Day which arrives on February 26.
To put you in the mood, here's nine Echo archive scenes with an enchanting theme.
1. Stories from Wearside's past
Nine fairy tale scenes from times gone by to give you inspiration.
2. Hi ho hi ho, it's back to 2004 we go
Snow White had plenty of company for this Gala Theatre panto preview in Durham Market Place in 2004.
3. Happy times at Havelock Primary
Meet the principal characters from the Snow White production at Havelock Primary School in Sunderland in 2005.
4. Storytime in Fulwell
A day to remember at High View Nursery in Fulwell.
They celebrated Red Nose Day in 2007 with a fairytale palace theme.